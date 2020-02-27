UN calls for maximum restraint amid Delhi violence

New York [USA], Feb 27 (ANI): After violence raged parts of North-East Delhi and claimed the lives of 28 people, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for exercising maximum restraint in dealing with the situation.

"Secretary-General is very saddened by the reports of casualties following the protests in Delhi. As he has done in similar circumstances, he calls for maximum restraint and for violence to be avoided," Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said on Wednesday (local time).

Violence had erupted in several areas of North-East Delhi for the past few days after two groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) indulged in stone-pelting at each other.

Subsequently, security has been beefed up at various locations in the district including Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur and Gokulpuri. (ANI)

