UN chief appoints French diplomat Arnault as personal envoy on Afghanistan

New York [US], March 18 (ANI): The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed French diplomat Jean Arnault as his Personal Envoy on Afghanistan and Regional Issues.

According to a statement attributed to the UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, the appointment comes as representatives of Russia, China, the United States, and Pakistan, as well as members of the Afghan government and the opposition Taliban movement, are set to meet in Moscow later in the day to restart the stalled peace process.

"United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today announced the appointment of Jean Arnault of France as his Personal Envoy on Afghanistan and Regional Issues. The Secretary-General has asked Mr. Arnault to assist in the achievement of a political solution to the conflict, working closely with the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and regional partners," Dujarric said.

"Mr Arnault brings over 30 years of experience in international diplomacy focusing on peace settlements and mediation, with an extensive background in United Nations missions in Africa, Asia, Europe and Latin America, including Afghanistan," he added.

According to the spokesperson, the Personal Envoy's responsibilities will include liaising with countries in the region to support the negotiations between Afghanistan and the Taliban, as reported by Sputnik.

Arnault will also cooperate closely with the UN's Chief Special Representative in Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, whose work will continue, Dujarric said.

On Wednesday, Dujarric said the United Nations was not sending any representative to participate in the meeting in Moscow. The newly appointed envoy brings over 30 years of experience in international diplomacy focusing on peace and mediation in UN missions in Africa, Europe, Latin America and Asia, including in Afghanistan. (ANI)