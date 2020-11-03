UN chief condemns attack at Kabul University in Afghanistan

New York [US], November 3 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday (local time) condemned an attack at Kabul University in Afghanistan which led to the killing of at least 19 people.

"He expresses his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. This appalling attack, the second in ten days on a school facility in Kabul, is also an assault on the human right to education," Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesperson for the UN chief, said in a statement.

The secretary-general reiterated that those responsible must be held accountable, the statement read.



The United Nations stands by the people and government of Afghanistan in support of their long-held aspirations for peace, it said.

This statement comes after a group of militants on Monday stormed Kabul University after detonating explosive devices. They entered the university campus and began shooting, killing at least 19 people and wounding 22 others, said an Afghan government spokesperson.

Three attackers were also killed in an exchange of fire. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Following the attack, the Afghan government announced Tuesday as a national day of mourning over the Kabul University attack, TOLONews reported. (ANI)

