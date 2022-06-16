UN chief condemns latest attack in Burkina Faso

New York [US], June 16 (ANI/Xinhua): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday strongly condemned a recent attack in Burkina Faso which resulted in scores of civilian casualties, his spokesman said.

"The secretary-general expresses his sincere condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, as well as to the people of Burkina Faso," said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

According to Dujarric, the appalling attack happened on the night of June 11, against the town of Seytenga in Burkina Faso's Sahel region, which resulted in the deaths of scores of civilians and the displacement of large numbers of people from their homes.



Security in Burkina Faso has worsened since 2015 as attacks have killed more than 1,000 people and displaced more than 1.9 million others in the West African nation.

Guterres called on the Burkinabe authorities to spare no effort in identifying and bringing the perpetrators of the latest attack to justice, Dujarric said in the statement.

"He reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to continue to support Burkina Faso in its efforts to end insecurity and foster social cohesion," the statement said. (ANI/Xinhua)

