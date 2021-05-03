UN chief condemns suicide attack in Afghanistan

New York [US], May 2 (ANI/Xinhua): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday condemned Friday's suicide attack in Pul-e-Alam, capital of Afghanistan's eastern Logar province, which killed and injured many civilians and caused significant damage to civilian premises, including a hospital, said his spokesman.



The secretary-general expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved families and to the government and people of Afghanistan.

He hoped that the observation of the holy month of Ramadan, a time for contemplation and compassion, will be an occasion to reflect on those who have been affected by the prolonged conflict in the country and to come together in renewed efforts toward peace, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement. (ANI/Xinhua)

