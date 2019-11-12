UN chief expresses deep concern over situation in Bolivia

New York [USA], Nov 11 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday expressed deep concern over the situation in Bolivia owing to weeks of unrest over disputed election results, and called on all sides to refrain from violence, reduce tensions and exercise maximum restraint.

A statement by the spokesperson for the Secretary-General read that Guterres has called on all actors to abide by international law, notably fundamental human rights principles, and appealed them to commit to achieving a peaceful resolution of the current crisis and ensuring transparent and credible elections.

"The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about the situation in Bolivia and takes note of recent developments, including the resignation of President Evo Morales," the statement read. "The Secretary-General urges all concerned to refrain from violence, reduce tension and exercise maximum restraint. He calls on all actors to abide by international law, notably fundamental human rights principles."

Bolivian President Evo Morales on Sunday (local time) announced his resignation amid growing opposition after an international audit found that the results of last month's election could not be validated due to "serious irregularities."

Demonstrators and the Bolivian opposition had accused electoral authorities of manipulating the vote count in favour of Morales, the socialist leader who has reigned the country since a long time. (ANI)

