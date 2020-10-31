UN chief saddened by loss of life, damage in Turkey earthquake

New York [US], October 31 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed sadness over the loss of life and the damage from the earthquake in western Turkey.

The United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, "The Secretary-General is saddened by the loss of life and damage caused by the powerful earthquake in the Aegean Sea today."



Earlier in the day, a powerful earthquake hit western Turkey and the Greek Dodecanese islands in the Aegean Sea. At least 17 people died in Turkey as a result of the earthquake and 763 have been injured.

Dujarric said the UN chief expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

Guterres also commended the local response efforts and reiterated the United Nations' readiness to assist, Dujarric added. (ANI)

