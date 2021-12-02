UN chief sounds alarm about how international community is dealing with Africa regarding COVID, climate crisis

New York [US], December 2 (ANI/Sputnik): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday raised the alarm regarding the way the international community is dealing with the African continent regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, urging putting an end to "injustice."



"I'm sounding the alarm about how the international community is dealing with Africa today, in this period marked by pandemic and the climate crisis," Guterres said during a press conference. "We must put an end to this injustice, immorality. We must absolutely ensure that conditions are equitable in terms of economic growth and political relations within the international arena. There must be a relationship of equality between us and Africa." (ANI/Sputnik)

