UN has 'special place' in remarkable growth of Yoga: Syed Akbaruddin

New York [US], Jun 21 (ANI): The United Nations has a "special place" in the remarkable growth of Yoga owing to the resolution passed by the General Assembly to observe June 21 as the International Yoga day, said India's permanent representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin on Thursday.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly, on the occasion of fifth International Yoga Day, Akbaruddin said, "United Nations has a special place in the remarkable growth of Yoga in our own lifetimes. It was here in this very general assembly hall that the ancient practice of Yoga was transformed into an annual global observance."

Recognising the worldwide appeal of Yoga, the UN proclaimed June 21 as the International Yoga day with an aim to raise awareness about the benefits that the practice begins. The draft resolution was proposed by India and a record 175 member states had supported it.

Akbaruddin added that the growing popularity of Yoga and its acceptance around the world is a testimony of the benefits that the practice brings.

This year, Yoga was practised for the first time inside the General Assembly hall, due to heavy downpour in New York.

"I hope this indoor yoga session in Gen Assembly hall, the first of its kind, will reinforce values of cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future that all of you yogis are committed to on International Yoga day," Akbaruddin said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of yoga enthusiasts took part in the Yoga day event organised by the Indian Embassy in Washington outside White House.

"This is the first time I performed Indian Yoga. It is amazing and different from Japanese Yoga. I appreciate Embassy of India to organise the event," said a Yoga enthusiast.

The word "Yoga" is derived from the Sanskrit root 'yuj' meaning "to join", "to yoke" or "to unite". Yoga is based on an extremely subtle science which focuses on bringing harmony between mind and body. Yoga works on one's body, mind, emotion and energy.

The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015, when over 30,000 people including Prime Minister Modi performed yoga at the Rajpath in New Delhi. (ANI)

