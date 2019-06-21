India's permanent representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin
India's permanent representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin

UN has 'special place' in remarkable growth of Yoga: Syed Akbaruddin

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 12:47 IST

New York [US], Jun 21 (ANI): The United Nations has a "special place" in the remarkable growth of Yoga owing to the resolution passed by the General Assembly to observe June 21 as the International Yoga day, said India's permanent representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin on Thursday.
Speaking at the UN General Assembly, on the occasion of fifth International Yoga Day, Akbaruddin said, "United Nations has a special place in the remarkable growth of Yoga in our own lifetimes. It was here in this very general assembly hall that the ancient practice of Yoga was transformed into an annual global observance."
Recognising the worldwide appeal of Yoga, the UN proclaimed June 21 as the International Yoga day with an aim to raise awareness about the benefits that the practice begins. The draft resolution was proposed by India and a record 175 member states had supported it.
Akbaruddin added that the growing popularity of Yoga and its acceptance around the world is a testimony of the benefits that the practice brings.
This year, Yoga was practised for the first time inside the General Assembly hall, due to heavy downpour in New York.
"I hope this indoor yoga session in Gen Assembly hall, the first of its kind, will reinforce values of cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future that all of you yogis are committed to on International Yoga day," Akbaruddin said.
Meanwhile, hundreds of yoga enthusiasts took part in the Yoga day event organised by the Indian Embassy in Washington outside White House.
"This is the first time I performed Indian Yoga. It is amazing and different from Japanese Yoga. I appreciate Embassy of India to organise the event," said a Yoga enthusiast.
The word "Yoga" is derived from the Sanskrit root 'yuj' meaning "to join", "to yoke" or "to unite". Yoga is based on an extremely subtle science which focuses on bringing harmony between mind and body. Yoga works on one's body, mind, emotion and energy.
The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015, when over 30,000 people including Prime Minister Modi performed yoga at the Rajpath in New Delhi. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:59 IST

PM Modi to raise issues of energy security, terrorism at G20 meet

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend G20 summit being held at Osaka in Japan from June 28 to 29 and is likely to raise the issues of energy security, countering terrorism and return of economic fugitives.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:03 IST

On Yoga Day, Pakistan hails the ancient practice

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 21 (ANI): On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government on Saturday hailed the spiritual and ancient discipline.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 19:14 IST

Billboards come up around London calling for an end to enforced...

London [UK] June 21 (ANI): Human rights campaigners from the World Baloch Organisation and the Baloch Republican Party (BRP) continue with their campaigns to highlight the pathetic human rights condition in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 19:09 IST

Modi to attend G20 summit in Japan

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the G-20 summit at Osaka in Japan from June 27 to June 29, announced the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 17:25 IST

Putin extends condolences to Himachal Pradesh bus mishap victims

Moscow [Russia], June 21 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the bus accident in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 17:25 IST

Sri Lanka Pres praises Modi for bringing yoga to international stage

Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 21 (ANI): On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Sri Lankan President Maitripala Sirisena praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to bring the "common heritage" of India and Sri Lanka to the international stage.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 15:57 IST

India issues advisory for citizens travelling to Ethiopia

New Delhi [India], Jun 21 (ANI): In view of the recent attacks on expatriates and foreign nationals living in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, India on Friday advised its citizens travelling to the African country to be "vigilant and observe necessary precautions" to stay safe.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 13:00 IST

Trump pulls back military strikes on Iran after initial approval

Washington [US], Jun 21 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump has abruptly pulled back the decision to carry out military strikes against Iran after previously approving it in retaliation to the downing of a US military drone in the Gulf of Oman.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 12:50 IST

5 Taliban terrorists killed by Afghan forces in Faryab province

Kabul [Afghanistan], Jun 21 (ANI): Five Taliban terrorists were killed in an operation by Afghan Special Forces in the country's northern province of Faryab, the provincial government said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 10:37 IST

Washington has no plans to cap H-1B visas: US State Department

Washington [US], Jun 21 (ANI): The United States has said it is not considering capping the number of annual H-1B work visas for countries that force foreign companies to store local data locally.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 10:16 IST

United Airlines suspends Newark-Mumbai flights in light of...

Washington [US], Jun 21 (ANI): The United Airlines has suspended its flights between New Jersey's Newark Airport and Mumbai following a safety review, a day after Iran shot down a US military drone flying over the Gulf of Oman.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 08:59 IST

Iran writes to UN alleging the downed US drone was engaged in spying

Tehran [Iran], Jun 21 (ANI): Iran on Thursday wrote to the United Nations, alleging that the US military drone shot by the Islamic Republic over the Strait of Hormuz was in a "full stealth mode" and engaged in a spying operation.

Read More
iocl