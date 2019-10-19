UN Headquarters in New York
UN Headquarters in New York

UN Headquarters to remain closed in the weekend due to budget crunch

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 01:40 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): The United Nations Headquarters in New York will remain closed in the forthcoming weekend due to the ongoing cash crisis.
"The UNHQ buildings in NYC will be closed on weekends (Saturday-Sunday) due to the ongoing cash crisis," the organisation said on Twitter.
"Has your country made its contribution to this year's regular UN budget yet?" the thread added.
In a document shared by the United Nations, 131 member states have paid their regular budget assessments in full. Out of the total, only 34 members have paid their regular budget assessments in full within the 30-day due period specified in the UN's Financial Regulation.
On October 11, India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin had said that India was one of the 35 countries to have paid all its dues to the UN on time. Other countries to pay the due on time included Canada, Singapore, Bhutan, Finland, New Zealand and Norway. UN has a total of 193 members.
The UN's operating budget for 2018-2019 is close to USD 5.4 billion excluding the money for peacekeeping operations. Meanwhile, India has contributed USD 23,253,808 this year.
It should be noted that the war-wracked Syria was the last country to have paid up its dues to the organisation by the end of the 30-day due period.
The UN is facing the worst cash crisis in nearly a decade and it might not be able to pay the salaries to its officials next month, said the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
In a statement issued by his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, Guterres said he had written to the Member States, "about the worst cash crisis facing the United Nations in nearly a decade. The organisation runs the risk of depleting its liquidity reserves by the end of the month and defaulting on payments to staff and vendors."
The organisation is facing the deepest deficit of the decade. Addressing the budget-setting Fifth Committee of the General Assembly on October 8, the Secretary-General said: "This month, we will reach the deepest deficit of the decade." He said that the Organization risks "exhausting the closed peacekeeping cash reserves and entering November without enough cash to cover payrolls."
Dujarric, while talking to reporters said, other states needed to pay "urgently and in full". (ANI)

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:11 IST

Monaco releases commemorative postage stamp on Mahatma Gandhi

Paris [France], Oct 18 (ANI): Monaco on Friday released a postage stamp to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 23:40 IST

FATF expresses disappointment over Iran, urges it to swiftly...

Paris [France], Oct 18 (ANI): The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday expressed disappointment over Iran, saying that Tehran's action plan regarding anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) remains "outstanding."

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 23:17 IST

President Kovind gifts statue of goddess Tara to his Philippines...

Manila [Philippines], Oct 18 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind who is on a five-day visit to the Philippines gifted the statue of goddess Tara to his counterpart Rodrigo Duterte.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 22:01 IST

Casio holds 'Internship beyond Border'

Bangkok [Thailand], Oct 18 (ANI): Casio Thailand factory in northeast Thailand is the company's production base in Southeast Asia. It produces a scientific calculator and popular watch G-shock, etc.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:51 IST

Turkish President 'very much' wants the ceasefire to work, says...

Washington [US], Oct 18 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) spoke to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and claimed that he (Erdogan) very much wanted the ceasefire to work.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:12 IST

Afghanistan: Toll in twin blasts inside mosque touches 62

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 18 (ANI): A mosque in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province was rocked by twin blasts on Friday, which claimed the lives of 62 people and left more than 100 people wounded, local media quoted officials.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 20:42 IST

China: Xi Jinping inaugurates 7th Military World Games, over 100...

Beijing [China], Oct 18 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday inaugurated the 7th Military World Games here on Friday wherein more than 10,000 military officials from over 100 counties, including India are expected to participate with a record-high 329 events across 27 sports.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 20:40 IST

Panasonic introduces progressive IoT technology

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 18 (ANI): Panasonic has been making home appliances for a long time that have become necessary for daily life.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 19:41 IST

NASA astronauts Christina Koch, Jessica Meir become first women...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): In a historic first, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir embarked on the first all women spacewalk on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 19:35 IST

India-Philippines committed to work together to defeat,...

Manila [Philippines], Oct 18 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said India and Philippines have been victims of terrorism and both the countries were committed to working together closely to defeat it in all forms and manifestations.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:37 IST

India-Philippines sign four agreements during President Kovind's...

Manila [Philippines], Oct 18 (ANI): India and Philippines signed four agreements covering maritime domain, security, tourism, science and technology and culture during the ongoing five-day visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 17:26 IST

Afghanistan: 18 killed, 50 injured in twin blasts inside mosque...

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 18 (ANI): At least 18 people were killed and 50 others got injured in twin blasts in Nangarhar province on Friday.

Read More
iocl