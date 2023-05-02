UN Peacekeeping turns 75

New York [US], May 2 (ANI/WAM): A new photo exhibit on UN Peacekeeping opened at Headquarters on Monday, honouring the service and sacrifice of uniformed and civilian peacekeepers as it marks its 75th anniversary.

"For 75 years, UN Peacekeeping has helped to end conflict, protect civilians, advance political solutions, and secure sustainable peace," said Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations.

"Peacekeepers are ordinary people working in difficult and dangerous conditions to achieve extraordinary outcomes for the communities they serve," he said. "The results of their efforts to help countries navigate the difficult path from war to peace can be found in countries like Liberia, Namibia, Cambodia, Sierra Leone, and Timor-Leste."



Part of a year-long global campaign, the exhibit theme "Peace Begins with Me" seeks to demonstrate the powerful impact of UN peacekeeping and its partners on the lives of millions of people caught up in catastrophic conflict.

Featuring a curated collection of peacekeepers in action from the very first deployment of military observers to the Middle East in 1948, through to the current 12 missions in operation, the images document the complex and diverse work performed by peacekeeping personnel in some of the world's most fragile political and security situations.

"We are not alone in our endeavours," the UN peacekeeping chief said. "Many partners work alongside us in a collective effort for peace, including local communities, women and youth, civil society, humanitarians, host governments, troop and police contributing countries and Member States. We thank them for their support throughout the history of peacekeeping and urge them to continue that commitment as the challenges we face are greater than ever." (ANI/WAM)

