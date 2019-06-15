Uighurs in China (File photo)
Uighurs in China (File photo)

UN raises concern over UN counterterrorism official's visit to China's Xinjiang

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 19:17 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): The United States on Friday objected to a visit by the United Nations counterterrorism chief to China's Xinjiang province, where around one million ethnic Uighurs and minority Muslims are reportedly held at detention centres.
Vladimir Voronkov, a veteran Russian diplomat who heads the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), is in China at the invitation of Beijing and is due to visit Xinjiang's capital Urumqi, according to an e-mail sent by his office to countries, including Britain that raised concerns over his visit, Al Jazeera reported.
US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan spoke with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday "to convey deep concerns" about Voronkov's trip.
Sullivan said, "Beijing continues to paint its repressive campaign against Uighurs and other Muslims as legitimate counterterrorism efforts when it is not."
"The Deputy Secretary expressed that such a visit is highly inappropriate in view of the unprecedented repression campaign underway in Xinjiang against Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other Muslims," the US State Department said in a statement.
Sullivan also told Guterres that Voronkov's trip puts the UN's reputation and credibility at risk.
China has been condemned internationally for setting up the detention camps, which it describes as "education training centres" helping to stamp out "extremism" and give people new skills.
However, the West is worried about the fact that Voronkov's visit will validate China's justification for the centres, authorities were quoted as saying.
"China will, and is, actively saying that what they're doing in Xinjiang is good terrorism prevention," said a UN Security Council diplomat, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
"The visit by Voronkov validates their narrative that this is a counterterrorism issue when we would see it more as a human rights issue," said the diplomat, adding that if Voronkov did not speak out after visiting Xinjiang then "silence could be seen as implicit acceptance, at worst UN complicity." (ANI)

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 20:10 IST

Pak's meow moment: Imran Khan's party issues clarification over...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 15 (ANI): Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) had to issue a clarification after it was trolled for streaming a press conference on Facebook with the 'cat' filter on.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 18:02 IST

NAB submits reply on Sharif's bail plea

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 15 (ANI): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) here on Saturday submitted its reply in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on the plea seeking suspension of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's sentence in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 17:38 IST

Terrorism 'gravest threat to Asia: S Jaishankar at CICA Summit

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], June 15 (ANI): Terrorism is the 'gravest threat' that people in Asia face, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here on Saturday, while stating that terrorists and their victims must never be equated.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 17:02 IST

Former German footballer Ozil's wedding sparks controversy

Istanbul [Turkey], June 15 (ANI): The extravagant wedding of former German midfielder Mesut Ozil sparked controversy this week after Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was seen attending the ceremony as best man to the footballer.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 16:34 IST

31 test positive for HIV in Pakistan's Sindh

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 15 (ANI): Thirty-one of 2,500 persons were found to be HIV positive during a screening programme for the virus conducted in Pakistan's Sindh province, health officials said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 16:26 IST

Paris: Notre Dame to hold its first mass two months after fire

Paris [France], Jun 15 (ANI): The Notre-Dame Cathedral will host its first mass on Saturday, exactly two months after the devastating blaze that caused its famous spire to collapse.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 16:22 IST

Hong Kong to suspend controversial extradition bill

Hong Kong, Jun 15 (ANI): The embattled government of Hong Kong on Saturday is expected to announce a suspension to the efforts to pass a controversial China extradition bill, in an apparent bid to quell further unrest and mass demonstrations that have been building up pressure on the city's government

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 16:07 IST

160 Sri Lankan military personnel, kin to visit Bodh Gaya

New Delhi [India], Jun 15 (ANI): In a bid to further strengthen their friendship, India is hosting 160 Sri Lankan military personnel and their families as part of the second edition of a special pilgrimage trip to Bodh Gaya starting on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 16:00 IST

Seven-year-old Indian girl dies while crossing US-Mexico border

Tucson [USA], Jun 15 (ANI): A seven-year-old Indian girl died in a remort desert area of Arizona while reportedly trying to cross into the United States from Mexico with a group of people, the US Customs and Border Protection has said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:52 IST

CICA Summit: EAM Jaishankar meets Tajikistan President

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], Jun 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of the fifth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in Dushanbe.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:05 IST

Chinese language made mandatory in many schools in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 15 (ANI): Many schools across the country have made it mandatory for students to learn Mandarin lured by the Chinese government's offer to cover salaries of teachers who teach the language.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:02 IST

USA: One killed in shooting at wholesale store in Southern California

Corona [USA], Jun 15 (ANI) One person was killed and three others sustained injuries in a shooting incident in the US city of Corona on Friday night.

Read More
iocl