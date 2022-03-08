UN relief chief outlines immediate humanitarian priorities for Ukraine

New York [US], March 8 (ANI): Underlining the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator on Monday emphasised on allowing civilians to safely leave areas under fire in Ukraine, and delivery of much-needed aid to these locations.

UN relief chief Martin Griffiths briefed ambassadors on how the UN and partners are responding to rising needs since Russia began its "military operation" 11 days ago.

"People are watching as this unnecessary conflict engulfs cities and civilians. As well as what's happening in Ukraine, they have an extra sense of dread over the impact this will have on the wider world. I include myself in this category," he said.

Griffiths, who is also the UN Humanitarian Coordinator, outlined three immediate priorities "to lessen the pain and suffering we are all watching unfold in real time."

First, the parties must take constant care to ensure military operations spare civilians, homes and other infrastructure. Furthermore, people wanting to leave areas of active hostilities must be allowed to do so safely and voluntarily.

As civilians in places such as Mariupol, Kharkiv and elsewhere under attack, desperately need aid, especially life-saving medical supplies, safe passage for humanitarian supplies is also required, UN News reported.

His third point highlighted the urgent need for a system of constant communication with the parties to support aid delivery. He explained that humanitarian notification systems have been implemented in other situations.

"I have already conveyed these three points to the authorities of Ukraine and to the Russian Federation," said Griffiths, who is also the UN Humanitarian Coordinator.

The UN News reported that the UN and partners were already in Ukraine prior to the escalation, supporting some 1.5 million people in the Donbas region affected by eight years of "fighting between Government forces and pro-Russian separatists."

Humanitarian assistance has continued in areas where security permits, Griffiths told the Council.

"Under the leadership of the Crisis Coordinator, and the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in country, we have new plans now, of course, on how to deliver where humanitarian needs are most acute," he said.

"This includes the cities we have seen so much on these last days such as Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Kherson. Our response is being scaled up from hubs in Vinnutsya, Uzhorod and Lviv." (ANI)