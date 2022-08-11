UN rights chief expresses alarm at killing of Palestinian children

New York [US], August 11 (ANI): Almost 40 Palestinian children have been killed so far this year in the occupied territories and in many incidents in Palestine by Israeli forces, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

"Inflicting hurt on any child during the course of conflict is deeply disturbing, and the killing and maiming of so many children this year is unconscionable," Al Jazeera quoted Bachelet as saying.

Nineteen Palestinian children were killed in occupied Palestinian territory in the last week alone, bringing the death toll of children since the start of the year to 37.



Seventeen of the children were killed during last weekend's attacks on Gaza by Israeli forces, and two more children were killed on Tuesday in Israeli operations in the occupied West Bank, according to Al Jazeera.

The toll of civilian casualties in the Israeli attack on Gaza "was heavy", the UN rights chief said.

"International humanitarian law is clear. Launching an attack which may be expected to incidentally kill or injure civilians, or damage civilian objects, in a disproportionate manner to the concrete and direct military advantage anticipated, is prohibited. Such attacks must stop," Bachelet said.

Notably, the UN human rights office has confirmed that among the 48 Palestinians killed in the three-day onslaught from Friday to Sunday, at least 22 were civilians, including 17 children and four women and two-thirds of the 360 Palestinians reported injured in the Israeli offensive were civilians, including 151 children, 58 women and 19 older people. (ANI)

