UN says following closely Armenia-Azerbaijan border tensions

New York [USA], July 15 (Sputnik/ANI): The United Nations is following closely the most recent border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, spokesperson for United Nations Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We are following the situation closely," Dujarric told reporters.

Dujarric reiterated UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call on the parties to re-engage in negotiations and support the efforts led by the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group to address the conflict.

On Sunday, an ongoing armed confrontation began on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, albeit not close to disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region over which the two countries fought in the past, but closer to the border with Georgia near the Movses village. The area in question is along the contact line between Armenia's Tavush province and Azerbaijan's Tovuz province.

Yerevan and Baku blamed the initiation of hostilities on the other.

Since 1991, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been waging war over Nagorno-Karabakh -- an Armenian-majority autonomous region that proclaimed independence from the then Soviet Republic of Azerbaijan. (Sputnik/ANI)

