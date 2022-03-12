UN says it has credible reports of Russian use of cluster bombs in Ukraine

New York [US], March 12 (ANI): The UN human rights office has said that it had received "credible reports" of several cases of Russian forces using cluster bombs in Ukraine, adding that indiscriminate use of such weapons might amount to war crimes.

"We have also received credible reports of several cases of Russian forces using cluster munitions, including in populated areas. On 24 February, a cluster munition exploded at the Central City Hospital in Vuhledar, in government-controlled Donetsk, killing four civilians, injuring 10 others, and damaging ambulances, civilian vehicles and the hospital itself. There were other cluster munition attacks in several districts of Kharkiv, in which nine civilians were killed and 37 injured," the UN spokesperson Liz Throssell said in a statement in Geneva.

"Due to their wide area effects, the use of cluster munitions in populated areas is incompatible with the international humanitarian law principles governing the conduct of hostilities," the spokesperson added.

Further in the statement, Liz Throssell said that civilian casualties are rising daily, as is general human suffering.

"We remind the Russian authorities that directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects, as well as so-called area bombardment in towns and villages and other forms of indiscriminate attacks, are prohibited under international law and may amount to war crimes," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile the war between Russia and Ukraine has crossed its sixteenth day. (ANI)