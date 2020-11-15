UN Secretary-General extends greetings on Diwali

New York [US], November 15 (ANI): On the occasion of Diwali, the United Nations extended wishes to people celebrating the festival across the world.

Taking to Twitter, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, "My best wishes to everyone celebrating - Happy #Diwali!"



"During #Diwali, the festival of lights - celebrated in India & by followers of many faiths across the world - clay lamps are lit to signify the victory of good over evil," the UN tweeted.

It is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile, during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravana.

People across India and around the world celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance." (ANI)

