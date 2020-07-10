UN Secretary General praises India over work in field of renewable energy

New York [US], July 10 (ANI): UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has lauded India for its work in the field of renewable energy.

Speaking at International Energy Agency Clean Energy Transition Summit, the UN Secretary General stated that "solar auctions have seen popularity amidst the height of the pandemic" and noted that "India serves as good example".

The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York tweeted a 13-second video of the UN Secretary General and wrote: "Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaking at the #IEASummit said - "The seeds of change are there. Renewable energy is the only energy source expected to grow in 2020. Solar auctions have seen popularity amidst the height of the pandemic. India serves as a good example".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last year in September inaugurated a 50 kilowatt 'Gandhi Solar Park' at the Headquarters of the United Nations. (ANI)