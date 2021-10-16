UN Security Council extends mandate of political mission in Haiti

New York [US], October 16 (ANI/Xinhua): The Security Council on Friday adopted a resolution to extend the mandate of the UN Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) till July 15, 2022.

Resolution 2600, which won the unanimous support of the 15-member council, requests the UN secretary-general to conduct an assessment of the BINUH mandate, including whether and how the mandate could be adjusted to address the ongoing challenges faced by Haiti; to increase the effectiveness of the mission and its efforts to support engagement between Haitian national authorities, civil society and other stakeholders; to strengthen the rule of law, and to promote respect for human rights.

It also requests the secretary-general to convey the findings of this assessment to the Security Council within six months following the adoption of the resolution.



It encourages continued close collaboration and coordination between BINUH, the UN Country Team in Haiti, regional organizations and international financial institutions with a view to helping the Haitian government to take responsibility to realize the long-term stability, sustainable development, and economic self-sufficiency of the country.

It urges all Haitian stakeholders to commit to an inclusive national dialogue to address long-standing drivers of instability by creating a sustainable and commonly accepted framework to permit the organization of inclusive, peaceful, free, fair, and transparent legislative and presidential elections as soon as technically feasible, and with the full, equal and meaningful participation of women.

BINUH, a special political mission established by the Security Council in 2019, is tasked to advise the Haitian government in promoting and strengthening political stability and good governance, preserving and advancing a peaceful and stable environment, and protecting and promoting human rights. (ANI/Xinhua)

