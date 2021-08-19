UN Security Council members express concern at expansion of ISIL in many regions

New York [US], August 19 (ANI): The members of UN Security Council on Thursday expressed concern over the alarming expansion of ISIL (Da'esh) in many regions, including in Africa, and acknowledged that the growing influence of ISIL may have far-reaching implications for the peace, security, and stability of the region.

In a press statement, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "In a Ministerial level briefing today, the members of Security Council discussed the findings of the 13th report of the Secretary-General on the threat posed by ISIL (Da'esh) to international peace and security and the range of United Nations efforts in support of Member States countering the threat."

"The members of the Security Council noted with deep concern that ISIL (Da'esh) and other terrorist groups continue to exploit, both online and offline, the disruption, grievances, and development setbacks linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, as reflected in the 13th report of the Secretary-General on the threat posed by ISIL (Da'esh) to international peace and security," read the statement.

The members of the Security Council also reiterated that they condemn in the strongest terms all instances of terrorism, including the recent cowardly terrorist attacks, such as the terrorist attack in Baghdad on July 19, 2021, and noted with concern that ISIL (Da'esh) could regain the ability to launch or orchestrate international terrorist attacks.



The members recalled the Security Council's Presidential Statement issued on March 11, 2020, underscored, the need for a coherent and effective regional approach and stressed the importance of an urgent global response to support African countries and regional organisations.

The members of the Security Council deplored the continuous attacks on civilians, towns and military camps by ISIL's regional affiliates such as IS in West Africa Province (ISWAP), IS in Greater Sahara (ISGS), and ISIL in Central Africa, and expressed concern over the presence of, and threat from ISIL-Khorasan, the statement said.

It further stated that "the Security Council underscores the importance of a holistic approach to counter terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism, conducted in accordance with applicable international law, as well as efforts to address the governance, security, human rights, humanitarian, development, and socioeconomic dimensions of the challenge, including employment for the youth and the eradication of poverty."

"The members of the Security Council expressed concerns over the increasing use by ISIL (Da'esh) and its financiers of information and communication technologies (ICT), including emerging technologies, such as virtual assets and other anonymous means of monetary or financial transactions, and underscored the importance of international cooperation, effective governance in line with international law, and innovative partnerships with the private sector and civil society to prevent and counter the use of ICT for terrorist purposes," the statement said.

"The members of the Security Council, on the eve of the fourth commemoration of the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism on 21 August 2021, reiterated their unwavering commitment to strengthening international cooperation to prevent and combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, and that all acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed," the statement added. (ANI)

