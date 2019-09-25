UN Secretary-General António Guterres addressing theto commemorate the event to mark 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Tuesday
UN Secretary-General António Guterres addressing theto commemorate the event to mark 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Tuesday

UN Secy Gen. hails India's decision to ban single-use plastic

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 05:16 IST

New York [USA], Sep 25 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday (local time) appreciated the Government of India's decision to ban the usage of single-use plastic in the country, a move aimed at going beyond mere talks on climate change.
Addressing a large gathering of world leaders at the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Guterres said, "I commend those who have decided to pay tribute to Gandhi's legacy by marking his anniversary with a project connected to one of the sustainable development goals, a fitting way to honour the most action-oriented leader."
"I would like to take the opportunity to thank the government of India for supporting the elimination of single-use plastics at United Nations and the installations of solar panels and the green roof on top of the Conference building," the Secretary-General added, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi seated in the audience.
India hosted the event at the UN to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma, which will underline the continuing relevance of Gandhian thoughts and values in today's world. Several Heads of State and Government along with UN Secretary-General graced the occasion to pay their collective tributes to Gandhi and underscore the significance of his message.
Guterres addressed Gandhi as one of the giants of the 20th century and a global icon of peace and an advocate of the most vulnerable.
He said Gandhi's vision and philosophy are pillars of the work of the United Nations adding that part of his genius lay in the ability to see the inter-connectedness and the unity between all things.
Hailing the role and preachings of the Mahatma, the Secretary-General said that the former's vision "went far beyond politics to encompass human rights and sustainable development".
"Gandhi promoted non-violence not just as a philosophy and the political strategy but as a means to achieve justice and change. Just as an example, Gandhi understood the importance of advocacy and vexation around the issue of sanitation and lead campaigns for clean drinking water and hygienic facilities when these issues were deep taboos," he said.
"His values truly transcend borders. Other countries are also planning to issue these UN stamps to honour the global leader," Guterres told the gathering.
World leaders including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and South Korean President Moon-Jae-in were also present at the occasion in New York. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 06:02 IST

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation honours PM Modi for Swachh...

New York [USA], Sep 25 (ANI): The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on Tuesday (local time) honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Global Goalkeeper Award for his contributions to the cleanliness drive and efforts to "improve access to sanitation in India through Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 05:31 IST

Gandhi's non-violence contributed to shaping Bangabandhu's...

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said that Mahatma Gandhi's love for common people and ideals of non-violence contributed to shaping Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's vision of struggle and peaceful movement against oppression by the then Pakistani

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 04:57 IST

Mahatma Gandhi's influence became source of inspiration: PM

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Mahatma Gandhi never tried to create influence through his life but it became a source of inspiration across the world.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 04:24 IST

PM Modi inaugurates Gandhi Solar Park at UN Headquarters

New York [USA], Sep 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (local time) inaugurated a 50 kilowatt 'Gandhi Solar Park' at the Headquarters of the United Nations here, on the second leg of his visit to the United States.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 04:07 IST

6.1 quake strikes Indian Ocean

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 25 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.1 on Richter Scale struck the southwestern part of the Indian Ocean in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 03:57 IST

Petronet's investment venture in US will create 50,000 jobs: PM Modi

New York [India], Sep 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (local time) outlined that the recent trade deal inked between India's Petronet and the United States-based Tellurian Inc., during the Houston leg of his US visit, will lead to the creation of 50 thousand jobs in years to come.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 03:56 IST

Our position on mediation is clear: India on Trump's mediation...

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): India on Tuesday reiterated that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan and New Delhi's position on third-party mediation is very clear.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 03:26 IST

Pelosi launches impeachment inquiry into Trump

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (Sputnik/ANI): US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump after a controversy erupted between him and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 03:12 IST

PM Modi vows to take strategic partnership with Pacific Island...

New York [USA], Sep 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (local time) said that all Pacific Island member states play an "important" role in each other's development while adding that New Delhi will work to take the strategic partnership between the countries to new heights.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 02:19 IST

Death toll increases to 23 in PoK quake, 300 injured

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 25 (ANI): The death toll increased to 23 in the strong earthquake of 5.8 magnitude that hit Pakistan-India (Jammu and Kashmir) border region yesterday evening.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 02:14 IST

Imran Khan quotes Congress over Kashmir issue

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): In yet another embarrassing moment for the opposition Congress, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday quoted the Indian political party while launching an attack on New Delhi over the Kashmir issue.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 02:13 IST

Modi meets leaders from Pacific Islands states in New York

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met the heads of state and governments of the Pacific Islands states here on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

Read More
iocl