UN seeks to render financial assistance for vulnerable Afghans, addressing humanitarian crisis

New York [US], December 3 (ANI): The United Nations (UN) is planning to amplify its Afghan focused programs citing the humanitarian crisis in the country.

UN is seeking $4.5 billion financial aid for the vulnerable groups around the globe in 2022, with special emphasis on Afghanistan-focused programs addressing the "various needs and circumstances" of the country, reported TOLOnews.

"We never left Afghanistan and we are there now with a projected programme for 2022 three times, three times the size of the program for 2021 because of the various needs and circumstances that you know so well. The absence of cash in Afghanistan is a major impediment to any delivery of services. I am hoping that we get it up and running before the end of this month," quoted TOLOnews as saying Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.



After the Taliban took over, the economic crisis has worsened with the freezing of Afghan assets and shortage of humanitarian assistance to the people of the country. Afghanistan is facing the brunt of a severe economic crisis, reported TOLOnews.

"The Islamic Emirate doesn't have good relations with the UN and therefore the UN is concerned about the aid and stresses it should be directly handed over to the vulnerable people," a university instructor said.

Addressing the economic crisis in Afghanistan, Inamullah Samangani, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate said, "The Islamic Emirate formed a committee to manage the humanitarian aid. The committee is active under the Economy Ministry and will cooperate in the distribution of aid to vulnerable people," reported TOLOnews. (ANI)

