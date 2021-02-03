UN Special Envoy on Myanmar 'strongly condemns' military coup

New York [US], February 3 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General's special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, on Tuesday strongly condemned the steps taken by the Southeast Asian country's military and called it shocking.

"This morning the Security Council held closed consultations on Myanmar. In her briefing to Council members, the Secretary-General's Special Envoy, Christine Schraner Burgener, strongly condemned the recent steps taken by the military. She urged Council members to collectively send a clear signal in support of democracy in Myanmar," United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a noon briefing here.

The Special Envoy said that, given the apparent commitment by the military to safeguard the rule of law following the November 8 elections, this turn of events was surprising and shocking, the spokesperson said.

"She said she had been in contact with the military leadership as recently as one day before the takeover. They said that communication had been ongoing with the Government and Union Election Commission."



Myanmar's military launched the coup on Monday morning and detained State Counsellor Aun Sang Suu Kyi and President Win Myint and other National League for Democracy (NLD) leaders.

The spokesperson further stated that the Special Envoy also called for the immediate release of Suu Kyi, Win Myint, and dozens of political leaders, family members and activists who have been detained.

"The declaration should be repealed, the detained leaders should be released immediately, and the post-election litigation process should resume with full commitment from all sides," Schraner Burgener said as quoted by Sputnik.

The UN Myanmar envoy also said the suspension of all flights, including UN relief flights, is particularly worrying given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the implications this could have on the delivery of vaccines to Myanmar.

She further added that all actors must refrain from violence and the UN Security Council must send a "clear signal" warning against a "full backsliding" since Myanmar's opening in 2011. (ANI)

