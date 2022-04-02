UN Under-Secretary-General to visit Moscow, Kyiv to discuss Ukraine situation

New York [US], April 2 (ANI/Sputnik): UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths will visit Moscow on April 3 and then will visit Kyiv to discuss the ongoing situation in Ukraine and a potential for a ceasefire, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday.



"My special envoy, Martin Griffiths, was asked by me to pursue a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine. He will be flying to Moscow on Sunday and after that he will be going to Kiev," Guterres said during a press conference. (ANI/Sputnik)

