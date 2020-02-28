'Unforgettable': Melania Trump recounts 'Happiness Class' experience at Delhi school

Washington [US], Feb 28 (ANI): Terming as "unforgettable" her visit to a Sarvodaya School in New Delhi where she attended a 'Happiness Class' session, US First Lady Melania Trump thanked 'extraordinary' students and faculty for a warm welcome.

"Unforgettable afternoon at the Sarvodaya School in New Delhi! It was an honor to be surrounded by extraordinary students and faculty. Thank you for the warm welcome! #Be Best," Melania tweeted on Thursday while sharing a video of the highlights of her visit to the school on Thursday.

The First Lady, who was accompanying husband US President Donald Trump, during his first official visit to India, attended 'Happiness Classes' at the Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School co-ed school in South Moti Bagh on Tuesday as a part of the Happiness Curriculum, in which students are taught various activities including meditation, street plays and basic obedience aimed at reducing anxiety and stress levels among children.

Upon arrival at the school, Melania was given a traditional welcome by students who lined the entrance holding flags of the two countries.

A young girl student handed a bouquet to the US First Lady and applied tilak on her forehead welcoming her with an 'aarti thali'.

Expressing her delight, Melania thanked the school's students for welcoming her with a traditional dance performance.

"This is my first visit to India and I cannot express how delightful it is. People here are so welcoming and so kind. I learned that 'Sarvodaya' means 'prosperity for all.' As I walked around, I was able to see how the concept exists amid the curriculum in the leadership of the teachers as well as the spirit of enthusiasm of the students," she said while addressing students and teachers.

She also visited one of the primary school classrooms and learned about the reading programs.

The wife of US President said that back home she works with children to promote similar ideas of well-being through the 'BE BEST' initiative.

According to the White House, the mission of BE BEST is to focus on some of the major issues being faced by children today. As the name suggests, the goal of the program is to encourage children to be best in their individual paths, while also teaching them the importance of social, emotional and physical health. (ANI)