UNGA adopts resolution in fight against COVID-19

New York [USA], Apr 4 (ANI): The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted a resolution on fighting COVID-19. UNGA also called for intensified international cooperation to against the pandemic.

Resolution 74/270 states that the 193-member UNGA notes "with great concern" the threat to human health, safety and well-being caused by COVID-19, as reported by Xinhua.

It says the UNGA recognizes the "unprecedented" effects of the pandemic, including the severe disruption to societies and economies, as well as to global travel and commerce, and the devastating impact on the livelihood of people.

A "global response" based on unity, solidarity and renewed multilateral cooperation is needed to defeat the virus.

The resolution calls for "intensified international cooperation to contain, mitigate and defeat the pandemic, including by exchanging information, scientific knowledge and best practices and by applying the relevant guidelines recommended by the World Health Organization."

The resolution calls upon the UN system to work with all relevant actors to mobilize a coordinated global response to the pandemic and its adverse social, economic and financial impact.

The number of confirmed cases globally has crossed 1,066,706 with the death toll standing at 56,767.(ANI)