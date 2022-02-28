UNGA President to preside over 11th emergency special session of General Assembly in New York

New York [US], February 28 (ANI): United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Abdulla Shahid said that he will preside over the 11th Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid said, following the decision taken in the Security Council, "I will preside over the Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly tomorrow - 28 February 2022 starting 10 am (local time)".

Following the decision taken in the Security Council, I will preside over the Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly tomorrow - 28 Feb 2022 starting 10 am. pic.twitter.com/QEGRIx4yo8 — UN GA President (@UN_PGA) February 27, 2022



"The Secretary-General of the United Nations presents his compliments to the Permanent Representatives to the United Nations and has the honour to inform that the Security Council today requested the convening of an emergency special session of the General Assembly," UNGA President said in a statement.

"In accordance with rule 10 of the rules of procedure of the General Assembly, the Secretary-General hereby informs the Permanent Representatives that the eleventh emergency special session will convene at United Nations Headquarters, New York, on Monday, 28 February 2022, at 10 a.m," read the statement. (ANI)