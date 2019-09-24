UNGA: Trump supports women empowerment, yet stands firm against abortion

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump championed women's empowerment during his UN General Assembly speech here on Tuesday, yet also reaffirmed his administration's stand against abortion.

"We are also championing the role of women in our societies. Nations which empower women are much wealthier, safer...It is therefore vital not only to a nation's prosperity but also is vital to its national security to pursue women's economic development. Guided by these principles, my administration launched the Women's Global Development and Prosperity initiative," he said, enumerating the goals of the initiative.

Speaking about support religious freedom around the globe, Trump said, "We want and support religious liberty for all. Americans will also never tire of defending innocent lives. We are aware that many UN projects have attempted to assert a global right to tax-payer funded abortion on demand, right up until the moment of delivery," he said.

"Global bureaucrats have absolutely no business attacking the sovereignty of nations that wish to protect innocent lives. Like many nations here today, we in America believe that every child, born and unborn, is a sacred gift from God," the President added.

He also supported the LGBT community across the countries during his address, which was also attended by First Lady Melania Trump, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump.

"As we defend American values, we affirm the right of all people to live in dignity. For this reason, my administration is working with other nations to stop criminalising of homosexuality. We stand in solidarity with LGBTQ people who live in countries that punish, jail, execute people based on sexual orientation," he said. (ANI)

