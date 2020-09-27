UNGA75: Bangladesh PM urges international community to play effective role on Rohingya issue

New York [US], September 27 (ANI): Raising the issue of the presence of Rohingya refugees in her country for more than three years, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday (local time) urged the global community to play a more "effective role" in finding a solution.

Speaking at the 75th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Hasina said, "Bangladesh provided temporary shelter to over 1.1 million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals. More than three years have elapsed. Regrettably, not a single Rohingya could be repatriated. The problem was created by Myanmar and its solution must be found in Myanmar. I request the international community to play a more effective role for a solution to the crisis."

She further spoke about the challenges posed by COVID-19 outbreak and appealed to the international community to combat the virus with a collective will.



"Just as the Second World War created opportunities for countries to come together in their efforts to cooperate, through the establishment of the United Nations, similarly this pandemic has emphasised the need for collective action under the guidance of right leadership," the Bangalseh Prime Minister asserted.

"The pandemic is a stark reminder that our fates are interconnected and that no one is secured until everyone is secured," she said.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister also sought for technical know-how and patents so that her country can go for vaccine production in mass-scale.

"We hope that the COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available in the world. It is imperative to treat the vaccine as a 'global public good'. We need to ensure the timely availability of this vaccine to all countries at the same time," she said.

"If we are provided with the technical know-how and patents, the pharmaceutical industry of Bangladesh has the capacity to go for vaccine production in mass-scale," Hasina concluded. (ANI)

