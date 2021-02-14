UNHRC adopts resolution calling for release of detained Myanmar political officials

New York [US], February 13 (ANI): The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Friday adopted a resolution condemning the military coup in Myanmar and calling for the immediate and unconditional release of all persons arbitrarily detained in the country and the lifting of the state of emergency.

"In a resolution on the human rights implications of the crisis in Myanmar, adopted without a vote as orally revised, the Council deplored the removal of the Government democratically elected by the people of Myanmar in the general election held on 8 November 2020, and the suspension of mandates of members of all parliaments, and called for the restoration of the democratically elected Government," the UNHRC said in a statement.

The Council also urgently called for the immediate and unconditional release of all persons arbitrarily detained following the coup, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint among others and the lifting of the state of emergency, while stressing the need to refrain from violence and fully respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law.

The UNHRC further requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar to assess the current human rights situation in Myanmar, and to provide updates in their reports to the Human Rights Council, and called upon Myanmar authorities to engage and cooperate with United Nations human rights mechanisms, according to the statement.

The draft resolution was introduced by the United Kingdom and Austria on behalf of the European Union (EU). Speaking in explanation of vote were China, the Russian Federation, Venezuela, Bolivia and the Philippines.



Before the Council adopted the resolution, it continued its general debate, in which speakers said that censorship had been tightened in Myanmar and security forces had cracked down violently against peaceful protesters, in violation of international standards.

Noting that the military had blocked access to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and a number of virtual private networks, the speakers warned that further internet cuts could allow the military to commit more human rights violations and asserted that State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other political leaders should be immediately released, as should all those who were arbitrarily detained.

On February 1, Myanmar's military staged a coup and overthrew the democratically elected government of the National League for Democracy (NLD), alleging voter fraud in November 2020 elections that saw the NLD securing a resounding victory.

Nepal, Hong Kong and other countries too protested against China for bringing civil unrest to Myanmar.

The military detained several political leaders and activists, including Stae Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, and declared a one-year emergency. (ANI)

