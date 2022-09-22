Union Minister Jitendra Singh holds meeting with energy ministers at Global Clean Energy Action Forum

New York [US], September 22 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday held a meeting over dinner with Energy Ministers from over 30 countries including US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm at the Global Clean Energy Action Forum in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"Dinner meeting with U.S. Energy Secretary Ms Jennifer Granholm and Ministers at the Global Forum enabled opportunity to convey India's resolve under PM Sh@narendramodi

to develop indigenous clean energy sources through futuristic means likes Green Hydrogen etc," Jitendra Singh tweeted.

Before the formal start of Global Clean Energy Action Forum, Ministers and representatives held a informal Introductory session today.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh is leading the Joint Ministerial Indian delegation of the Ministry of Power, New and Renewable Energy and Ministry of Science and Technology to participate in the Global Clean Energy Action Forum scheduled from September 21 to 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as per the statement released by the Ministry of Science and Technology.



The event is expected to bring together thousands of clean energy leaders from across the world, including CEOs, innovators, young professionals, civil society and ministers from over 30 countries to accelerate clean energy innovation and deployment.

"I am looking forward to very close engagements at the Plenary and Roundtables of Global Clean Energy Action Forum, especially in the light of recent breakthroughs in the areas of Clean Energy Technologies both at home and abroad. In the post-COVID era and the recent vagaries of Climate Change challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been strongly advocating close coordination and collaboration in clean energy solutions for the betterment of mankind," Dr Singh had said.

Union Minister and the Joint Indian Ministerial official delegation arrived in New York on Tuesday, enroute to Washington DC, on the first day of the 5-day US trip.

At the John F. Kennedy International Airport of New York, Singh was received by senior Indian Embassy officials. After that, he left for Washington DC to hold an important Roundtable with senior executives of about 35 companies and federal representatives associated with Geospatial, Space, Earth & Ocean Science, Pharma and Biotech Sectors to be organized by the US-India Business Council at the US Chamber of Commerce headquarters in Washington, DC.

Singh departed for Pittsburgh on Wednesday to take part in the coveted joint convening of the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM13) and Mission Innovation (MI-7). (ANI)

