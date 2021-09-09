Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi meets 76th UNGA President-elect, discusses various issues

New York [US], September 9 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday met Abdulla Shahid, President-elect of the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and discussed issues like COVID-19 vaccines, gender, youth, human rights and environment.

Taking on Twitter, Lekhi said, "Met President-elect of the 76th UNGA @abdulla_shahid. We discussed his vision and #PresidencyOfHope for the session including COVID-19 vaccines, gender, youth, human rights and environment."

"Very good to meet with the Minister of State at @MEAIndia, HE @M_Lekhi in New York, and discuss my priorities for #UNGA76 with her. #India is a champion of multilateralism. And I am confident of India's support to the #PresidencyOfHope," Shahid's tweet read.

Earlier, India had supported the Maldives for the presidency of the 76th United Nations General Assembly, during the visit of Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla to the island country in November 2020. (ANI)