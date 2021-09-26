United Nations must enhance its effectiveness, reliability to stay relevant, says PM Modi

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): Noting that the UN must improve its effectiveness to maintain its relevance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that it is important the world body is constantly strengthened for preserving "global order, global laws and global values".

In his remarks at UNGA, the Prime Minister said Acharya Chanakya had said centuries back if the right work is not done at right time, then the time taken destroys the success of that work.

"If the UN has to keep itself relevant, then it has to improve its effectiveness, increase its reliability," he said.

He said several questions are being raised concerning the UN. "These questions we have seen in the form of the climate crisis, during COVID. The proxy wars in different parts of the world, terrorism and now Afghanistan have reinforced those questions. The institutions linked to world governance have harmed their credibility in the context of origins of COVID-19 and ease of doing business rankings," he said.

He also quoted poet Rabindra Nath Tagore that one should walk fearlessly on the path of duty and all doubts and weaknesses get vanished.

"This message is as relevant in the context of the United Nations as it is for every responsible country. I am confident that our efforts will increase peace and cordiality in the world and make it healthy, safe and prosperous," he said.

PM Modi had arrived in the US on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the country, his first beyond neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foreign ministers of G4 countries --India, Brazil, Germany and Japan - had met on Wednesday on the sidelines of the UNGA and underlined the urgency of reforming the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in order to make it more "legitimate, effective and representative".

Several countries have extended support for India becoming a permanent member of the UNSC. (ANI)