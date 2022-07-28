UNSC calls on Congolese authorities to swiftly investigate deaths of 2 Indian peacekeepers

New York [US], July 28 (ANI): The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday called on the Congolese authorities to swiftly investigate the deaths of two Indian and one Moroccan peacekeeper.

UNSC adopted a press statement, tabled by India and France, condemning the recent deaths of two Indian and one Moroccan peacekeeper in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, United Nations Organisation Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO).

The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the recent attacks on the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) in North Kivu, which resulted in the death of three peacekeepers from India and Morocco, as well as in injuries to peacekeepers.

They underlined that deliberate attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law.

They called on the Congolese authorities to swiftly investigate these attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice and keep the relevant troop-and-police-contributing countries informed of the progress consistent with Security Council resolution 2518 (2020), read the UNSC statement.

They requested the Secretary-General for an update consistent with pars 4(a) of Security Council resolution 2589 on measures undertaken to promote accountability for such acts.



The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to India and Morocco.

They also expressed their condolences to the United Nations and to the civilians who lost their lives. They wished a speedy recovery to injured peacekeepers and civilians.

The Council called for calm and dialogue in order to resolve the current tensions and to ensure the protection of civilians. They encouraged further efforts of the Congolese Government to restore law and order as well as to conduct investigations into the underlying causes of the current tensions and to ensure accountability, read the statement.

The members of the Security Council called on all parties to cooperate fully with MONUSCO and to remain committed to the full and objective implementation of the Mission's mandate.

The Council stressed the importance of MONUSCO having the necessary capacities to fulfil its mandate and promote, including by taking additional measures as appropriate, the safety and security of the United Nations peacekeepers and its operations, pursuant to relevant Security Council resolutions.

They underscored that the primary responsibility for the safety and security of United Nations personnel and assets rests with host States and highlighted the importance of engagements and continued communications between MONUSCO and the Congolese Government in this regard, including the efforts to proactively enhance the understanding of MONUSCO's mandate among the local population, counter disinformation and misinformation and gamer trust of the local population.

They reiterated their full support to the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Milton Keita, and for the stabilizing action of MONUSCO. (ANI)

