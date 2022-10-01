UNSC condemns 'horrendous' attack against Kabul educational centre

New York [US], October 1 (ANI): The UN Security Council (UNSC) strongly condemned Friday's terrorist attack against the Kaaj Educational Centre in Kabul as it reaffirmed the right to education for all Afghans and its contribution to the achievement of peace and security.

The attack, which follows many recent attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure across Afghanistan, including in religious minority communities, resulted in the death and injury of 60 plus people, many of whom were students.

In a statement, the members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the horrendous terrorist attack against the Kaaj Educational Centre in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul on September 30.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the victims' families, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those injured.

"The members of the Security Council reaffirmed the right to education for all Afghans and its contribution to the achievement of peace and security. They expressed grave concern about the significant implications of attacks against schools on the safety of students and their ability to enjoy their right to education," the UNSC statement read.



The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.

They reaffirmed the need for all states to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

This series of blasts come as the Taliban completed one year of its rule in Afghanistan following the ouster of the US-backed civilian government last year. Rights groups said the Taliban had broken multiple pledges to respect human and women's rights.

After capturing Kabul in August last year, the Islamic authorities imposed severe restrictions on women's and girls' rights, suppressed the media, and arbitrarily detained, tortured, and summarily executed critics and perceived opponents. (ANI)

