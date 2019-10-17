UNSC expresses concern over situation in northeastern Syria

New York [US], Oct 17 (ANI): The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday expressed deep concerns over the risks of the further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in northeastern Syria and the escape of Islamic State terrorists following Turkey's military operation in the country.

The statement in this regard was made following a closed-door meeting held to discuss the situation in northeast Syria, reported Xinhua news agency.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the UN, said that Turkey's unilateral military operation has made the situation in northeast Syria more complex and fragile and will make the counter-terrorism situation in Syria more severe.

Zhang said that the military operation could result in the "dispersion of terrorists" and an opportunity for the IS to stage a comeback, which could pose a threat to peace and security in Syria, the Middle East and even the wider world.

Turkey launched its military operation last week after the United States, an ally of Kurdish militia People's Protection Units (YPG), in the war against Islamic State militants, announced the withdrawal of its troops from the area. (ANI)








