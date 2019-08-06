UNSC grants sanction exemption to German NGO to deliver goods in North Korea

New York [US], July 06 (ANI): The United Nations Security Council has granted a sanction exemption to a German-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) to deliver goods to North Korea, which has been hit by its worst-ever drought.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the NGO, Deutsche Welthungerhilfe e.V., is now allowed to deliver items that will not just include food items but will also aid its improvement. Items used for the group activities related to the "production of seeds, improving food supply and the nutrition situation and humanitarian disaster prevention" will be transported.

Though humanitarian activities are not banned under international sanction, related materials are subject to sanctions waivers from the UN.

The world body has pursued economic and financial sanctions on North Korea for more than a decade to pressure the country to denuclearise.

The UN resolution 2397 which was passed December 22, 2017, restricts North Korea to trade in metal, agriculture and labour exports. (ANI)

