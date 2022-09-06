UNSC: India's peacekeeping credentials need no elaboration, says ambassador Kamboj

New York [US], September 6 (ANI): India's peacekeeping credentials need no elaboration, said India's Permanent Representative at United Nations Ruchira Kamboj on Tuesday as she underlined New Delhi's contribution to UN Peacekeeping missions since its inception.

Speaking at a Security Council briefing on United Nations Peacekeeping Operations, ambassador Kamboj said that India has proudly contributed to UN Peacekeeping with over 2,60,000 troops and personnel in a period of six decades.

The top Indian diplomat said this tradition continues, as India remains one of the largest troop and police contributors, providing more than 5,700 Indian peacekeepers, deployed in 9 out of 12 UN Peacekeeping missions at present.

"177 Indian peacekeepers have made the supreme sacrifice while serving in UN peacekeeping missions, the highest from any troop-contributing country," she said.

Paying homage to all the valiant peacekeepers who have laid down their lives in defending the highest ideals of the UN, the Indian envoy noted that UN peacekeeping is becoming increasingly challenging in the face of growing violence across conflict theaters, with a diminishing focus on the political process.

She said it is important to reassess this Council's approach towards peacekeeping as well as to address the security and operational challenges faced by peace operations.

The Indian diplomat said it is important that the peacekeeping missions are given clear and realistic mandates, which are also matched equally by the provision of adequate resources. "The Council needs to avoid terminologies and formulations while crafting Mission mandates that may generate false hopes and expectations," she said.



Ambassador Kamboj said peacekeeping missions should be deployed prudently, with full recognition of their limitations. "Equally important is to improve the understanding of the mandate of peace operations among the local stakeholders - as to what a UN Peacekeeping Mission can and cannot do for them."

"Third, we should make all-out efforts to bring the perpetrators of crimes against peacekeepers to justice. This Council needs to call on host nations to ensure implementation of measures adopted by the Council under Resolution 2589 of 2021 to address the issue of impunity of crimes against peacekeepers," she added.

India's first woman permanent representative at the UN also highlighted the role of women peacekeepers cannot be over-emphasized in peacekeeping.

She said that India takes pride in having deployed the first-ever all-women peacekeeping contingent in Liberia in 2007, which inspired a whole generation of Liberian women to take part in the country's security sector.

At the UNSC, India called for the introduction of new and advanced technology in Peacekeeping Missions to overcome security and mandate implementation challenges.

Emphasising that peacekeeping operation is a collective endeavour, the Indian envoy said underscored the need for addressing the insecurity of civilians caused by terrorist groups cannot be ignored.

She also said a regional approach is imperative for the resolution of armed conflicts as well as building collective security against transnational threats posed by terrorist groups.

"The Council should support the role of regional and subregional organizations in mediation, the monitoring of ceasefires, assistance to the implementation of peace accords and post-conflict rebuilding," the envoy said. (ANI)

