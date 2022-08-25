UNSC meet on Ukraine conflict: India to dispatch 12th consignment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

New York [US], August 25 (ANI): India on Wednesday announced that it is ready to dispatch its 12th consignment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine consisting of twenty-six types of medicines on the special request of the Ukrainian side.

Addressing a United Nations Security Council briefing, the country's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj said that the humanitarian aid includes 'hemostatic bandages' which are meant to stem the bleeding of deep wounds in children and adults and are included in the aid on the specific request by the Ukrainian side as the members meet to mark 6 months since the beginning of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

This comes as the Ukrainian authorities by requested assistance from the govt of India to tackle the looming crisis in the country.

"We have delivered for the world in terms of vaccines. We did it earlier for medicines. So, I'd like to assure this council that India will step forward whenever the global south is constrained on aspects of food, health & energy security," Kamboj said.

The ambassador said that India's approach will be to promote dialogue and diplomacy with an aim to end the conflict to mitigate the economic challenges emerging from the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine seeking an early resolution

The Indian envoy to the UN also said that India has been approached for the supply of wheat and sugar by many countries we are responding positively.

"In the last 3 months alone, India has exported more than 1.8 million tonnes of wheat to countries in need, including to Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sudan and Yemen, Ruchira Kamboj said as she condemned the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Kamboj also highlighted that the impact of the Ukraine conflict is not just limited to Europe but has been exacerbating concerns over food, fertilisers, and fuel security in the developing nations as well.

Speaking at the same briefing, the envoy stated that India encourages talks between Ukraine and Russia and PM Narendra Modi has himself, more than once, spoken to them in this regard.

Wednesday's meeting on the situation in Ukraine was requested by the Western member states of the UN Security Council.

The Black Sea Initiative was signed by Russia and Ukraine on July 22. The United Nations introduced the deal in a way that will help to tackle the global food insecurity crisis that resulted in a lack of food and skyrocketing prices.

Nearly 1,000 boys and girls have been killed or injured in the war in Ukraine, the head of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said adding that the actual number could be much higher.

"At least 972 children in Ukraine have been killed or injured by violence since the war escalated nearly six months ago, an average of over five children killed or injured each day," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, the people of Ukraine have been exposed to deeply distressing events. Those fleeing violence are at significant risk of family separation, abuse, sexual exploitation and further attacks.

Multiple UN agencies say that families have been separated and lives are torn apart. (ANI)