UNSC uses 3-D virtual diplomacy for the first time

New York [US], January 21 (ANI): Members of the United Nations Security Council went on a virtual field trip to Columbia, listening, watching and getting insights into the peace process and what it looks like in Columbia with the help of Virtual Reality (VR) technology on January 20.



Indian Diplomat and Counselor of the Permanent Mission of India, Prateek Mathur shared that the UNSC in New York used VR technology in its security council session for the first time.

Taking to Twitter, Mathur said, "A proud supporter of using Technology for Peace!. 3-D Virtual Diplomacy in action in #UNSC today. First-ever Security Council session to use a virtual reality #VR experience! Innovative solutions to better understand conflicts, peacekeeping and peace-building."

"Bringing the Colombian peace process closer to decision-makers in New York today and having Colombian voices heard," said The United Nations Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (DPPA) in a tweet. (ANI)

