Until we meet again: US envoy bids farewell to India

Washington [US], January 20 (ANI): In his final tweet as the US Ambassador to India, Ken Juster bid farewell to India, as President-elect Joe Biden will become the 46th President of the United States.

Juster also informed about a new Twitter handle for more updates on the US-India relationship.



"This is my final tweet as the US Ambassador to India. My tweets from this account will now be archived. However, please continue to follow this account and @USAndIndia

for more on the US-India relationship. Farewell India, until we meet again!" he tweeted.

This comes amid Biden's Inauguration Day today. (ANI)

