US: 1 dead, 6 injured in Florida bar shooting

Tampa (Florida) [US], October 10 (ANI): One person was killed and six people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at a downtown nightclub in the US state of Florida, police officials said.

The police said that they are investigating a shooting that occurred at a downtown nightclub in Tampa.

"Just before 3 am on October 9, officers responded to the report of shots fired near the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge at 908 N Franklin St. Officers arrived to find one adult male victim deceased on scene from an apparent gunshot wound," Tampa Police said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"Six additional gunshot victims, four adult males and two adult females, were transported to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries," the statement added.

The police said a preliminary investigation suggests that a verbal altercation occurred between two large parties inside the lounge.



The parties were escorted outside, where the altercation escalated when at least one suspect went to a vehicle to retrieve a gun and fired multiple shots.

Detectives are currently working with witnesses to develop leads in the case. No arrests have been made as of yet, police said.

"This is senseless violence. There's no reason why anyone should lose their life over a fight at a bar," said police chief Mary O'Connor. "We are working diligently to follow up on leads and find those responsible."

Anyone with information that could lead to the identification and apprehension of the suspect or suspects involved is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department.

"Tips can be sent via TIP411 through the TampaPD app. For those wishing to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay," the police added. (ANI)

