Miami [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): One person was injured in a shooting incident inside a mall in Miami's Cutler Bay, Florida on Thursday, police said, adding that they are looking for three suspects who are still at large.
The injured victim, who was shot in the back, was rushed to the hospital for treatment. He is reported to be conscious and talking, reported Sputnik.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
US: 1 injured in shooting inside mall in Florida, 3 suspects at large
ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 04:24 IST
Miami [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): One person was injured in a shooting incident inside a mall in Miami's Cutler Bay, Florida on Thursday, police said, adding that they are looking for three suspects who are still at large.