US: 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at apartment parking lot in Texas

Texas [US], February 9 (ANI/Xinhua): One person was killed and two others injured after nearly 40 shots were fired early Tuesday at the gathering in a parking lot of an apartment complex in northern Harris County, US state of Texas, authorities said.



Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened between people at the gathering, possibly for a party, around 1:00 a.m. local time when there was some type of a fight, according to preliminary information.

Some of the shots came from an AR-15 and multiple vehicles were also damaged in the incident, local media reported.

An investigation is underway. (ANI/Xinhua)

