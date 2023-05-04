US: 1 killed, 4 injured in Atlanta shooting

Atlanta [US], May 4 (ANI): At least one was killed and four others were injured after a gunman opened fire in a waiting room on the 11th floor of the medical centre in Atlanta, according to CNN.

Giving details about the incident, Atlanta Police Department Chief Darin Schierbaum said that the shooter shot five people, and one of them died at the scene.

It is pertinent to mention that all five people who were shot were women

Multiple people shot by a gunman near an Atlanta medical facility are currently being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital, reported CNN.

Officers were first called to the Northside Hospital Medical in Midtown Atlanta at 12:08 p.m. ET Wednesday, Schierbaum said.

In the latest development of the case, the police identified the suspect as 4-year-old Deion Patterson.

According to the agency, the suspect is a former Coast Guardsman.

According to the Coast Guard, in a statement, Deion Patterson "entered the Coast Guard in July 2018 and last served as an Electrician's Mate Second Class. He was discharged from active duty in January 2023."

The Coast Guard said it is working closely with the Atlanta Police Department and other authorities in the investigation of the shooting, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, Crime Stoppers increased its reward to USD 10,000 for information leading to Deion Patterson's arrest and indictment, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the Biden administration is monitoring the search for a man accused of opening fire at Northside Hospital Medical in Midtown Atlanta, as per the report in CNN.

She said that the situation is "an ongoing, very fluid situation" as police work to find the suspect. Pierre further stated that the Biden administration is monitoring reports from Atlanta and urging the public to follow guidance from local officials.

The president is "frustrated about what we're seeing in our communities and in our schools and our churches" when it comes to gun violence, she said.

"This is a president that has taken historic actions the first two years, executive actions signed... a piece of legislation that was bipartisan, and it was the first legislation that we had seen in 30 years to deal with this issue, but we know that more needs to be done," Jean-Pierre added, according to CNN. (ANI)