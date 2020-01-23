Seattle [US], Jan 23 (ANI): One person was killed and five others injured in a shooting in Seattle, US.
The shooter is still on large, Sputnik reported.
The incident took place near Pike Place Market in downtown Seattle.
The injured have been rushed to a hospital.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
US: 1 killed, 5 injured in shooting in Seattle, shooter still on large
Jan 23, 2020
