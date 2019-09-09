US: 20 rescued, 4 missing after cargo ship capsizes off Georgia coast

Brunswick (Georgia) [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): At least 20 crew members were rescued and four others were unaccounted for after a cargo vessel overturned in St. Simons Sound off the coast of Brunswick in Georgia on Sunday.

According to a statement by the US Coast Guard, a fire occurred in the 'Golden Ray' ship, a 656-foot vehicle carrier. The vessel had 24 people on board, including 23 crew members and one pilot.

"At approximately 2 am (local time), Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders were notified by the Glynn County 911 dispatch that the Golden Ray had capsized in St. Simons Sound," the statement said.

"The watchstanders immediately issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of multiple Coast Guard assets," it added.

The ship's master and chief engineer are assisting authorities and salvage teams to develop plans to stabilise the vessel and continue rescue efforts.

"The Port of Brunswick Captain of the Port (COTP) has established an emergency safety zone in St. Simons Sound," the US Coast Guard said in the statement.

Other ships are not permitted within half a mile of the capsized vessel.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, the US Coast Guard said. (ANI)

