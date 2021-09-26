US: 3 dead in Amtrak train derailment

Montana [US], September 26 (ANI): An Amtrak train travelling from Chicago to Seattle derailed in remote northern Montana on Saturday resulting in the death of at least three people.

The three deaths were confirmed by the Liberty County Sheriff's Department. Officials did not say how many total were injured, reported ABC News.

Five cars on the train, Empire Builder 7/27, derailed at about 4 pm local time near Joplin, according to Amtrak.



There were approximately 147 passengers and 13 crew members onboard the train, Amtrak said.

Several passengers on the train shared images of the front cars off the track, with some tipped on their sides, reported ABC News.

It was not immediately clear what caused the derailment also officials have not yet confirmed the total number of persons who were injured. (ANI)

