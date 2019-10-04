US: 3 injured in Washington State Apartment shooting

Vancouver [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): At least three people were injured in a shooting incident at an apartment building in Vancouver city, Washington on Thursday afternoon (local time), police said.

Vancouver police have identified the potential suspect as a resident of the apartments, reported CNN.

The initial shots were fired in the lobby of the building, Police spokeswoman Kim Capp told reporters.

The injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment. Details regarding their condition are not yet known.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

