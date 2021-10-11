US: 3 men arrested in connection with mass shooting in Minnesota

Washington [US], October 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Three men have been arrested in connection with an early Sunday morning shootout at a bar in St. Paul, Minnesota, that left one woman dead and 14 people injured.



"Three men have been arrested in connection to this morning's shootings and the tragic death of a woman in her 20s. The suspects are currently in the hospital being treated for injuries," tweeted St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell, updating the homicide investigation.

This is the 32nd homicide of the year in the midwestern state capital.

Officers responded to a busy bar on the 200 block of West Seventh Street at about 12:15 am on Sunday, and found a chaotic scene with 15 people suffering from gunshot wounds - one of whom was pronounced dead without being transported to the hospital, said the city on its website earlier in the day. (ANI/Xinua)

